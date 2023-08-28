Xi Jinping vowed to navigate China through the risks ahead after being handed a norm-breaking third term as president in March, but is now facing increased competition with the US and a struggling economy at home. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
With Xi Jinping facing challenges on multiple fronts, can China’s helmsman navigate through stormy seas?
- Xi Jinping began an unprecedented third term as China’s president in March, vowing to navigate risks, having received unanimous support from the national legislature
- But China’s norm-breaking president is facing increased competition with the US on the world stage, and a struggling domestic economy at home
