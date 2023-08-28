US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo met with her Chinese counterpart, Wang Wentao, in Beijing on Monday morning to kick off discussions over mutual concerns and attempt to dial back bilateral tensions.

Raimondo, the fourth high-ranking US official to visit China this summer, arrived in Beijing on Sunday evening . She was also expected to meet Premier Li Qiang and Vice-Premier He Lifeng, China’s lead in the bilateral trade negotiations, during her brief stay in the Chinese capital, according to a source with knowledge of the issue.

She will then visit Shanghai on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It’ll be a good sign if Raimondo meets both Premier Li Qiang and Vice-Premier He Lifeng,” the source added on condition of anonymity.

Another anonymous source with knowledge of Raimondo’s itinerary said her Shanghai stop is expected to include visits to New York University Shanghai and Boeing Shanghai, and she could attend an American Chamber of Commerce event.