US-China relations
00:50

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo arrives in Beijing for talks with Chinese officials

EconomyChina Economy

US-China relations: Gina Raimondo meets with Wang Wentao in Beijing before Shanghai leg of trip

  • Commerce secretary is fourth high-ranking US official to visit China in recent months, as tensions remain despite efforts to enhance communication
  • Source says Gina Raimondo may visit Boeing Shanghai and attend an American Chamber of Commerce event
US-China relations
Kandy Wong
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo met with her Chinese counterpart, Wang Wentao, in Beijing on Monday morning to kick off discussions over mutual concerns and attempt to dial back bilateral tensions.

Raimondo, the fourth high-ranking US official to visit China this summer, arrived in Beijing on Sunday evening. She was also expected to meet Premier Li Qiang and Vice-Premier He Lifeng, China’s lead in the bilateral trade negotiations, during her brief stay in the Chinese capital, according to a source with knowledge of the issue.

She will then visit Shanghai on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It’ll be a good sign if Raimondo meets both Premier Li Qiang and Vice-Premier He Lifeng,” the source added on condition of anonymity.

‘Expansive’ range of topics on the table for Raimondo’s China trip

Another anonymous source with knowledge of Raimondo’s itinerary said her Shanghai stop is expected to include visits to New York University Shanghai and Boeing Shanghai, and she could attend an American Chamber of Commerce event.

The US and China are likely to exchange views over a variety of trade issues, including China’s ban on the sale of products from US memory chip firm Micron Technology, as well as data security and Beijing’s anti-espionage law, the Post reported earlier.

Meanwhile, Beijing will demand a further relaxation of US export controls as part of its broad concerns over ongoing containment efforts.

Figures unadjusted for inflation from the US Commerce Department showed that the value of imports from China totalled US$203 billion in the first half of this year, down 25 per cent from a year earlier. And for the first seven months, Chinese customs figures showed a year-on-year fall of 18.6 per cent to US$281.7 billion for its shipments to the US.

Washington has tried in recent months to convey the message that it is de-risking, rather than decoupling, from China. Meanwhile, the US has stepped up technology curbs on China.

The two countries have been increasing communication this year. In the last three months, President Joe Biden sent Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and special envoy for climate change John Kerry to China for talks.

Yet, Raimondo’s China itinerary appears different from those of previous US officials, as it includes the stop in Shanghai.

A third anonymous source earlier said Raimondo might also meet Shanghai’s Communist Party chief and perhaps visit Shanghai Disneyland.

5
