China has pledged to provide more opportunities and funding for young tech talent as part of a plan to improve science and technology self-reliance amid intensifying competition with the United States.

The State Council rolled out a series of measures on Sunday aimed at cultivating and utilising young talent in technological fields, vowing to let them “play the leading role” in major projects.

To make its tech talent pool younger and more vigorous, it ordered that at least a half of the leaders and core members of major projects should be aged below 40, and a basic research fund from the central government should mainly be allocated to those under the age of 35.

The professional lives of its young tech talent “highly matches” China’s plan to become a modernised power by the middle of the century, said a directive published by the official Xinhua News Agency.

Young tech talents are physically vigorous, active in thinking, and quick in updating knowledge Ministry of Science and Technology

Taking advantage of the group is “of great importance” for the nation to achieve independence in science and technology and strengthen talent competitiveness, it added.