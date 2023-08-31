Revisions to China’s proposed value-added tax (VAT) law will be considered by legislators this week, with hopes that they will make it easier for policymakers to extend preferences for taxpayers and alleviate the burden on enterprises.

The second reading of the revisions to the proposed law, which covers the central government’s largest revenue source, will be conducted by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) by Friday.

Last year, VAT revenue in China reached around 4.87 trillion yuan (US$669 billion).

Since the first draft of the law was released in December, the Standing Committee has added improvements to the system for small-scale taxpayers – generally defined as having an annual taxation base of below 5 million yuan - to offer a simpler method of tax calculation and also offered more refund methods.

The updated draft also includes delegating certain power for the State Council to formulate the requirements of tax incentives, while also clarifying the scope for simplified tax calculations.