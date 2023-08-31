China’s inland Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region has started to develop seawater aquafarming, including freshwater fish, king prawn, abalone and lobsters, as part of efforts to seek technological breakthroughs in agriculture.

Aquaculture firm Xinjiang Shi Shi Xian, which was founded in the rural region in 2022, said it has succeeded in a pilot project to develop technology to simulate seawater in its fishery located on the edge of a desert.

The saline level – a mixture of salt and water – in southern Xinjiang is naturally “close to the level in seawater”, said project lead Chen Jiazhen.

This will facilitate artificial seafood farming, with the company aiming to increase access to seafood in inland areas of China, according to an article by the China Business Herald that was published by the China Association for Science and Technology earlier this month.

“We make use of the saline-alkaline land and adjust the level of probiotics and other micronutrients added to the water that will simulate the different seawater environments needed for different breeds,” Chen said.