China’s factory activity surprisingly returned to expansion in August, a private-sector survey showed on Friday, with supply, domestic demand and employment improving, suggesting official efforts to revive growth might be having some effect.

The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 51.0 in August from 49.2 in July, beating analysts’ forecasts of 49.3 and marking the highest reading since February. The 50-point index mark separates growth from contraction.

The data, a snapshot of the sprawling manufacturing economy, surprised to the upside but offered a mixed picture of the sector, a day after an official survey showed manufacturing activity contracted for a fifth straight month.

The Caixin manufacturing PMI surveys around 650 private and state-owned manufacturers and focuses more on export-oriented firms in coastal regions, while the official PMI surveys 3,200 companies across China.

Analysts said it is too early to tell if the world’s second-largest economy has recovered meaningfully as a worsening property downturn and weakness in household consumption prompt expectations of more stimulus.