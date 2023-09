China’s economy has entered a “new new normal” triggered by a declining population and weak confidence in its post-Covid recovery, a noted policy adviser has warned, calling for systemic reforms to bring growth back on track for the world’s No 2 economic power.

“We have been talking about China entering a new normal with a shrinking population since over a decade ago … and have for the first time recorded a decline in population growth last year,” Cai Fang, a prominent labour economist at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and People’s Bank of China policy adviser, said on Sunday.

“As our demography is in a ‘new normal’, it will create new conditions for our economic development. I call this a ‘new new normal’ period for China’s economy,” he told the China International Finance Annual Forum in Beijing.

His comments come at a time when more than 14 per cent of the Chinese population is aged 65 and above, posing a severe challenge to an already weakening economy struggling to shake off a lack of confidence following prolonged pandemic curbs.