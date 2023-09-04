In a bid to piece together the shattered confidence of the nation’s private entrepreneurs and return them to their former economy-driving glory, China has created a special new department under its top economic-planning agency.

Tasked with keeping tabs on the employment-vital sector, a so-called private economy development bureau is being chartered under the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and will shoulder the responsibility of coordinating a raft of new support policies.

“The supportive policies [rolled out in the past two months] and the establishment of such a bureau will further unleash their vigour and growth momentum of the private economy,” NDRC deputy chairman Cong Liang said at a press conference on Monday.

Beijing released a 31-point plan in July to support the private sector, which was hit hard by three years of zero-Covid controls and has made slow progress in China’s post-pandemic recovery. Leadership pledged to make the private sector “bigger, better and stronger”, just as it did for the state-owned companies.

China has more than 47 million registered private companies – the vast majority of which are small players – plus more than 100 million self-employed businesses.