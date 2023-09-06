Foreign investors remain deeply concerned about China’s tightening grip on matters of national security, and they are calling for greater transparency by Beijing to improve the business environment as they await the impact of policy changes and support measures.

“New data privacy and counter-espionage laws have led some international companies to segregate their China operations, inhibiting integration and FDI inflow. A review of these regulations is imperative,” and Beijing needs to better integrate and open up into globalisation, said Noah Fraser, managing director and chief representative at the Canada China Business Council.

“Business, fundamentally, thrives on predictability and stability. We hope Beijing’s policymakers will continue to engage in constructive conversations, integrating the perspectives from a diverse set of residents and investors,” he said during a Monday panel at the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing.

Roberta Lipson, founder of United Family Healthcare and vice-chair of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, said at the same panel that further transparency and continuity would be welcomed – especially greater transparency in regulations concerning portfolio investments, data protection and espionage, which represent some of the biggest worries among foreign companies in China.