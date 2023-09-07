ExplainerIs China’s economy in bad shape? 5 things to consider from silver linings and slow growth to Lehman Moments and Japanification
- There have been mounting calls for bigger stimulus packages and further loosening of monetary policy to address both imminent stagnation and long-term problems
- But Beijing has appeared reluctant amid the backdrop of an already high level of local government debt and fears of triggering the levels of inflation seen in the West
Global investors are becoming increasingly worried after China’s economic growth seemed to lose steam over the summer, while the risks faced by embattled property developers and local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) have further raised market concerns about a systemic outbreak.
But there are still some bright spots, including the rapid growth of the new energy and technology sectors, which may provide a much-needed boost to the economy.
Policymakers may still also have deep pockets to handle a variety of crises that may face the world’s second-largest economy.
1. China’s growth slowed, but didn’t stall or collapse
There were high hopes that China would return to its previous track of fast growth after abandoning its zero-Covid policy in December.
However, year-on-year economic growth was still 5.5 per cent in the first half of the year, higher than most developed countries.
2. Can Beijing prevent a Lehman Moment?
China’s economic slowdown has been accompanied by a variety of problems, some of which are structural and stubborn to eliminate.
Financial risks, including from debt-ridden property developers such as China Evergrande as well as local governments, have also risen with trillions of yuan in outstanding debt.
China’s ‘Lehman Moment’? Which domino will fall next as property crisis grows?
An outright bailout of LGFVs – the hybrid entities that are both public and corporate and were created to skirt restrictions on local government borrowing – also seems unlikely and existing tools, including debt swaps and loan restructurings, are set to continue.
3. Silver linings at the darkest moments
China’s thriving new energy sector – lithium batteries, solar cells and electric passenger vehicles – have emerged as the bright hope for the economy and a potential new engine to drive export growth.
Six of the world’s top 10 electric vehicle battery producers are from China, representing around 60 per cent of the global market this year.
China’s surging investment in critical technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, has also emerged as another growth driver, with investment in the hi-tech industry rising by 12.5 per cent, year on year in the first half 2023.
4. Structural fixes, rather than massive stimulus
Can China engineer hi-tech manufacturing edge as US wages tech, subsidy war?
Without improving market confidence, lenders will also be reluctant to pump money into the real economy as profitability declines.
It is a long-term challenge for Beijing to upgrade economic stability, with a shift from growth driven by property development and infrastructure to a new model featuring cutting-edge technologies, a pressing task.
5. Is China at the risk of becoming another Japan?
It is undoubtedly a tough challenge given the additional geopolitical risks and the rising risk-averse sentiment from foreign investors.
Is China in danger of Japanification? What can it do to avoid lost decades?
However, Beijing still has a much bigger fiscal capability, meaning a deepening debt crisis may not necessarily be imminent.
And if Beijing can effectively boost private sector growth, a recovering confidence could halt a further economic slowdown.
In the long run, China’s commitment to new innovation-driven growth may also offer an antidote.