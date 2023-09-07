Global investors are becoming increasingly worried after China’s economic growth seemed to lose steam over the summer, while the risks faced by embattled property developers and local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) have further raised market concerns about a systemic outbreak.

But there are still some bright spots, including the rapid growth of the new energy and technology sectors, which may provide a much-needed boost to the economy.

Policymakers may still also have deep pockets to handle a variety of crises that may face the world’s second-largest economy.

1. China’s growth slowed, but didn’t stall or collapse

There were high hopes that China would return to its previous track of fast growth after abandoning its zero-Covid policy in December.