However, one source said that China’s embassy in Canberra told Australian authorities that “Australia should not set any preconditions from China for Albanese’s visit – for example, trade sanctions being lifted or Cheng Lei’s release”, referring to the Australian journalist detained in China on national security charges.

While nothing is confirmed, sources tell the Post that Albanese could potentially visit China after a trip to the US in October and around the time of China’s International Import Expo in November – an occasion when Beijing’s policymakers will try to highlight the attractiveness of China’s big market to woo foreign investors.

At a regional summit in Indonesia, Anthony Albanese met Premier Li Qiang and sources say he reiterated intentions to visit China this year, as the two sides aim to normalise bilateral trade relations that have been strained for more than three years.

As China and Australia resumed high-level talks on Thursday for the first time in three years, Australia’s prime minister was further greasing the wheels of diplomacy thousands of kilometres away.

“Both sides say they have concerns that will be raised during the visit,” the person added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong met China’s ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, on August 11 in Canberra, and another source said both sides went over their respective concerns, including Australia’s ban on TikTok and WeChat, as well as matters of national security.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not reply to a request for comment. And Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade only said that Wong and Xiao discussed a range of bilateral, trade and consular issues.

Premier Li said during the meeting with Albanese that Beijing expects Canberra to take objective and fair attitude towards the investment of Chinese companies, according to Xinhua.

Albanese reportedly responded that Australia was keen on building a stable and constructive bilateral relationship with China by effectively managing their differences.

Albanese is expected to be in the United States from October 23-26 for an official visit hosted by US President Joe Biden in Washington.

Against the backdrop of a slowing Chinese economy and declining confidence among foreign investors, the China International Import Expo will be held in Shanghai from November 5-10.

Relations between Beijing and Canberra soured in 2020 after the administration of Scott Morrison asked for an international probe into the origin of the coronavirus with other world leaders without consulting Beijing. China responded by imposing an import tariff of 80.5 per cent on Australian barley in May 2020 and duties of up to 218.4 per cent on Australian wine in March 2021

China imported US$92.7 billion worth of Australian goods in the first seven months of this year, up 9.5 per cent from a year earlier, according to the General Administration of Customs. Big-ticket items include iron ore, lithium and liquefied natural gas.

Last month, Australia formally invited China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, via the Australian embassy in China.

However, “Minister Wang has not accepted the invitation yet, because, according to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he is very busy – his visit to the United States to see Secretary of State Antony Blinken will come first,” said one of the sources. “Wang has other meetings and domestic responsibilities that will delay his visit.”

Several minister-level communication channels have been set up after high-profile meetings between Albanese and President Xi Jinping in November, including a foreign ministers’ meeting in December and Australian trade minister Don Farrell’s trip to Beijing in May.

China removed punitive tariffs on Australian barley last month, which raised hopes that Australian wine could be next.