On the heels of a smartphone breakthrough by China’s Huawei Technologies, a government ministry has touched on plans to foster internationally competitive and advanced manufacturing sectors, vowing to rally more policy and funding support for the strategic sector.

“China’s electronic manufacturing industry has shown a sustained recovery since the beginning of this year,” Yang Xudong, deputy director of the Electronic Information Department under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), was quoted by Xinhua as saying, adding that China would “improve the efficiency of logistics” to help domestic firms tap international markets, and to provide support for key firms in supply chains.

Chinese authorities aim to boost the supply of high-end products such as 5G smartphones to stabilise growth in the industrial economy and to unleash domestic consumption , according to an action plan released by the MIIT and the Ministry of Finance last month.

Following the launch of Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro, which is powered by an advanced computer chip that has drawn the ire of Washington, an editorial in the state-backed Economic Daily repeated Beijing’s frequent call to enhance China’s self-reliance push.