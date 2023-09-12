The cosying up that China and Russia have been doing since last year continued on Monday as both sides agreed to invest heavily to improve their grain trade – a move that comes as Beijing has made food security a priority with 1.4 billion mouths to feed.

Against the backdrop of the four-day Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, firms from both countries signed multiple agreements on Monday to ensure that Russian grain makes its way to China as quickly and efficiently as possible.

The New Land Grain Corridor – a group of companies managing the development of grain production and infrastructure in Russia’s Ural Mountains, Siberia and the far east – will work with the state-backed China Chengtong International Investment to create a logistics hub at the border.

The new hub, known as the “Grain Terminal Nizhneleninskoye-Tongjiang”, will be located between Vladivostok in Russia’s far east and China’s northeastern province of Heilongjiang, with a total investment of 15 billion roubles (US$159 million).