Beijing needs to beef up technological collaborations to underpin and enhance the Belt and Road Initiative, analysts say as the ambitious plan advocated by President Xi Jinping marks its 10th anniversary this year amid growing geopolitical uncertainties.

The expert assessments, made at a seminar hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology at the weekend, came as Beijing’s initiative to link economies into a China-centred trading network still reports an overall low level of technological development and insufficient collaboration with its partners.

Technological cooperation is concentrated among just a few countries, with a focus on technology transfers or application stages, while joint efforts in research and development are lacking, said Hu Zhijian, a senior researcher at the Chinese Academy of Science and Technology Development Strategy.

There is a lack of cooperation in hi-tech industries, Hu warned, particularly in the areas of digital and green technologies. And he said the focus is on industries that have lower value-added and technological levels.

More importantly, cooperation driven by the market is insufficient, and there is a lack of participation from countries with advanced scientific capabilities, he added.