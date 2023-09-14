China’s southern export hub of Dongguan has increased its home purchase subsidy to up to 10 million yuan (US$1.37 million) in an attempt to lure top professionals amid its transition from traditional manufacturing to advanced industries.

Monday’s municipal directive is one of the most generous offered by a city, as local governments across China battle for talent amid their economic transformation efforts.

The city, in Guangdong province, has also vowed to give talented workers subsidies of up to 350,000 yuan (US$48,000) for living expenses, and a one-off cash reward of up to 500,000 yuan for employers who hire a talented professional, as it embraces high-end manufacturing.

The municipal government has categorised talent into five levels based on educational background and work achievements, with housing subsidies ranging from 1 million yuan to 10 million yuan for first-time homebuyers.

Previous housing subsidies ranged from 300,000 yuan to 2.5 million yuan.