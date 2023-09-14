China’s central bank has announced a fresh cut to the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, in Beijing’s latest move to shore up economic recovery.

The People’s Bank of China said it would cut the reserve requirement ratio for yuan deposits by 0.25 percentage points, to 7.4 per cent, effective Friday.

The move is to “consolidate the foundation of economic recovery and keep ample liquidity”, the central bank said in a brief statement.

The cut’s announcement came just before China is expected to release economic indicators for August on Friday. The data will offer insight into the effects of Beijing’s targeted policies to reinvigorate the private sector, bolster consumption, and restore the confidence of foreign investors.

More to follow...