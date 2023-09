In the aftermath of a massive sell-off in the A-share market and a spike in investor worries, China’s central bank brought in foreign banks and multinational firms for a meeting in which it pledged to “optimise” its policy support.

Companies invited to attend the Monday gathering included JPMorgan, HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Tesla and Schneider, all of which have a large presence in China.

The talk was convened just over a month after the State Council, the country’s cabinet, issued guidelines vowing to strengthen protections for foreign investors, including stronger enforcement of intellectual property rights and more streamlined pathways for expatriate employees to earn residency.

Echoing these priorities, People’s Bank of China governor Pan Gongsheng emphasised the need for a “market-oriented” and “law-based” environment in which businesses can thrive.