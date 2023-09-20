BreakingFormer governor of central bank Zhou Xiaochuan says China can fuel regional growth amid global high interest rates
- Zhou also called for global efforts to offset geopolitical and economic headwinds in an address at investment forum by China Investment Corporation
- ‘Hong Kong, as a global financial hub, can play a bigger role to push the BRI and sustainable development in Asia’
Decoupling, de-risking and geopolitical conflicts have affected global trade, cooperation on investment and finance, and the readjustment of global industrial and supply chains have also posed challenges to countries’ growth, said Zhou, who was governor of the People’s Bank of China from 2002 to 2018.
“Asia will continue to become the main engine of global growth despite the headwinds in the global economy, and countries along the Belt and Road Initiative will become the important growth engine,” Zhou said.
“China and other countries with low inflation and high savings rate can provide massive and low-cost funds to Asia and BRI countries.
“Hong Kong, as a global financial hub, can play a bigger role to push the BRI and sustainable development in Asia.”
