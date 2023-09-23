Vietnam is viewed as gaining during the US-China trade war that started in 2018. Now, Washington has made further pledges that could further alter Vietnam’s importance in the manufacturing value chain. Photo: Bloomberg
How will Biden’s hi-tech industry pledges to Hanoi affect China’s role in Vietnam and global supply chain?
- Vietnam signed deals with US businesses during Biden’s visit when he vowed more cooperation in ‘cloud computing, semiconductors and artificial intelligence’
- Experts warn Beijing’s tactic of using its Southeast Asian neighbour as a re-export centre may receive further scrutiny
