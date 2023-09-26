Across China, dire work prospects in a faltering economy have seen job offers dwindle, and the nation’s monthly jobless rate among those aged 16-24 surpassed 21 per cent before authorities decided to withhold the July rate, citing the need for a recalibration.

The findings were released this month by the Shanghai branch of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) after more than 4,000 university graduates were polled in the economic hub in April – the height of the spring hiring season for those who wanted to enter the job market right after graduation.

“Slow employment”, which reflects a lack of urgency in finding a job after graduation, often with intentions to pursue further education, has more than doubled in Shanghai over the past eight years, rising from 15.9 per cent when the term was first used in 2015 to 38 per cent this year.

Shanghai boasts some of the top universities in the country and accounts for about 2 per cent of China’s 11.58 million college graduates this year.

The worsening youth joblessness is rooted in the country’s weak economic recovery following the pandemic, with dwindling export orders and foreign investment; shrinking consumer demand; and debt-ridden local governments – lingering scars from three years under China’s restrictive zero-Covid policy.

Among those opting for “slow employment” in the Chinese megacity, 32 per cent intended to continue their studies, and 6 per cent were simply postponing employment. Out of everyone polled, 57 per cent had chosen to directly enter the job market in 2023, the NBS said.

05:18 Is youth joblessness worsening in China? Beijing’s official figures offering fewer clues Is youth joblessness worsening in China? Beijing’s official figures offering fewer clues

The percentage of those who were delaying employment without specific plans had increased fivefold compared with 2015, from 1.2 per cent to 6 per cent, the survey showed.

Wang Dan, chief economist at Hang Seng Bank China, said: “Slow employment doesn’t equal unemployment, they are the discouraged workers – those who have decided to lie flat .”

Wang noted that many families have the financial means to support their children, but if children depend on that support for too long, it can be problematic. Parents’ pensions and resources are limited, and they may not be able to afford to let their children lie flat at home for too long, Wang explained.

“Domestic pressure might increase motivation to find a job,” she said. “As a result, there may be fewer people in the ‘slow employment’ category now,” compared with five months ago when the survey was conducted.

A statement accompanying the Shanghai survey results said that “after three years of coronavirus-control measures and online classes, the new batch of fresh graduates lacks internship experience and interpersonal communication skills, posing challenges for graduates”.

To skirt the worrisome social issue, Beijing has spoken of “ flexible employment ” and “light employment”, both controversial terms used by authorities to refer to those working freelancing or part-time gigs instead of a full-time job.

There are also “full-time children”, or “paid children” – jobless adults who live with their parents and provide services such as housework. Those people are not included in the youth-unemployment figures, as they are not actively searching for jobs.

Meanwhile, as young people struggle to find work in the hard-hit private sectors, civil servant positions have become exceedingly popular, as they are considered much more secure.

Nearly 2.6 million have signed up for the 2023 national public servants exam in November, the most in nearly a decade. But with only 37,100 positions available, some of the most popular ones will receive nearly 6,000 applicants.