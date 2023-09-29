China has vowed to push its southwestern province of Yunnan as a gateway to the vast market of South and Southeast Asian nations to forge closer ties with the region and offset US-led geopolitical pressure and economic rivalry.

Billed as the “pivot to South and Southeast Asia”, Yunnan has been tasked with building the “high land” of opening up, according to a statement by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country’s top economic planner.

It pledged to further support Yunnan, which borders three Southeast Asian neighbours – Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos – to “speed up the construction of major international corridors” via transport, logistics, energy and digital information connection with its southern neighbours.

“[We will support Yunnan] to expand and strengthen its unique advantaged industries and support the province to actively undertake domestic and international industrial transfers,” the agency said.