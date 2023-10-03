Shanghai has vowed to make setting up mobile payments easier for expats on short visits, part of the city’s efforts to make itself more alluring to foreign businesses and reassure investors.

Solutions have been proposed by the Shanghai headquarters of the People’s Bank of China, the central bank, to help foreigners use their credit cards to make purchases and allow them to withdraw renminbi, the local currency, from ATMs throughout the city, state media outlet The Paper said.

During a September 15 talk with executives from top multinationals, including Deloitte and HSBC, Shanghai market administration officials and Shanghai representatives from the PBOC listened to complaints and discussed how to solve their problems. One suggestion was the resumption of point of sale terminal transactions at major retailers to make foreign credit cards more easily usable.

Shanghai’s discussion session with foreign firms, and the promises therein, marks another instance of a locality which relies on foreign investment scrambling to reassure its constituents.