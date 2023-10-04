With the global commodity market becoming more fragmented since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, China may suffer more than the West if the trend further intensifies, the International Monetary Fund has warned.

Geopolitics-driven breakdowns in food, energy and mineral supplies could lead to more price volatility, threaten food security and make the clean energy transition more costly, the IMF said on Tuesday.

“Commodity markets are an important channel through which geopolitical fragmentation can affect the economy,” the organisation said in a portion of its coming World Economic Outlook.

Commodities’ highly concentrated and difficult-to-relocate production, hard-to-substitute consumption and critical role as inputs for manufacturing and technologies underpin their vulnerability in the event of fragmentation, the report concluded.