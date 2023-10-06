Qatar is looking to play a role in the long-discussed China-Persian Gulf free-trade agreement, on the back of this year’s US$28.8 billion deal to sell natural gas and a surge in Chinese help to harvest solar energy in the sun-drenched desert, according to the Middle Eastern country’s consul general in Hong Kong.

The wealthy nation of 3 million people is negotiating a China trade pact alongside five other Middle Eastern countries as the Gulf Cooperation Council bloc. The council’s trade talks with China began in 2004.

“We’re still discussing it [as a council], so it will take some time, but I think the outcome will be beneficial,” Consul General Ali Saad Al-Hajri told the Post on Thursday. “We are happy we are participating in the negotiations.”

China and the council have held 10 rounds of talks on a free-trade deal, including “in-depth” discussions on goods, services, investment, and customs procedures, the Minister of Commerce said on its website last year. It also noted that the two sides had “made positive progress”.

Ali Saad Al-Hajri, Qatar’s consul general in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout

State-owned QatarEnergy reached a deal in June to sell China 4 million metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas over 27 years – one of the largest China-Middle East deals ever, Al-Hajri said, adding that China liked Qatar’s ability to deliver gas on time to the client, China National Petroleum Corporation.