During a weekend visit to eastern China’s hi-tech firms – including one blacklisted by the United States – Premier Li Qiang coaxed industry players to pace up their digital transformations while generating new growth momentum.

Li told state-owned surveillance giant Hikvision Digital Technology, sanctioned due to alleged human rights abuses , to stick to its goals and be more innovative, during an inspection tour in China’s economic powerhouse of Zhejiang province at the weekend, according to state news agency Xinhua.

“There’s a promising future for the digital economy. The company should strive for core technological breakthroughs and, as an industry leader, grow together with smaller industry players,” he was quoted as saying, using a term that roughly includes all economic activities that depend on, or are enabled by, digital technologies.

And the digital economy is where China’s “new momentum and new advantage” lie in its pursuit of high-quality growth, Li said during his latest tech-focused trip that coincided with his attending the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, the provincial capital, on Sunday.

The trip was made as the world’s second-largest economy shifts its focus from quantity to quality but faces rising containment efforts from the US and its allies in many hi-tech fields, including export controls on some key equipment.