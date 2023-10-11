China has set ambitious targets for its future use of sustainable fuels and electric power in civil aviation, opening a new front in its quest to compete with powerhouse manufacturers Boeing and Airbus in building the next generation of airliners.

The 2023-2035 development guidelines on green aviation, released on Tuesday, are a sign of intent by Beijing to make headway in the global arena after the country’s success in the new energy vehicle (NEV) market and the summer debut of the C919, the country’s home-grown commercial jet.

“China has accumulated technological advantages in new energy equipment, such as electric vehicles and rail transport, forming an advanced industrial foundation for the green development of the aviation manufacturing industry,” the guidelines read in part.

03:01 China’s C919 passenger jet completes maiden commercial flight from Shanghai to Beijing China’s C919 passenger jet completes maiden commercial flight from Shanghai to Beijing

The document was jointly drafted by four high-level government bodies – chief industry regulator the Civil Aviation Administration of China as well as the ministries of industry and information technology, finance, and science and technology.