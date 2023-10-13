Pronatalist policy is having less of a stimulus effect on China’s falling birth rate than intended, as families that already have one child appear uninterested in raising more.

The number of babies born second or later in Chinese families last year accounted for 53.9 per cent of all newborns, down from 55.9 per cent in 2021 according to data released by the National Health Commission (NHC) on Thursday.

While the total number of newborns missed the 10 million mark for the first time last year, standing at 9.56 million, those born second and third fell by over 678,000 and 106,000 respectively compared with 2021.

The number of firstborns also dropped by over 276,000 – a less drastic shift than the others as a proportion of the total.