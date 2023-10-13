President Xi Jinping wants to see a stronger push to develop China’s largest economic zone – the Yangtze River Economic Belt – with an emphasis on not only high-quality and green growth, but also security.

The region, which covers 11 provinces and municipalities along the world’s third-longest river, needs to take a long-term perspective on ecological conservation and economic growth, Xi said on Thursday at a high-level meeting in Jiangxi, one of the participating provinces.

Instead of striving to achieve short-term results amid China’s complex economic problems, Xi instructed officials to “take the long view, make long-term strategies, and safeguard long-lasting security” at the meeting attended by high-ranking officials, including three other Politburo members, Xinhua reported.

Localities under the Yangtze belt should “balance growth and security, and play a bigger role in protecting national security in terms of food, energy, key industry chains, and water”, Xi was quoted as saying at the meeting.