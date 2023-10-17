China’s debt-ridden local governments face rising pressure to repay debt, and fallout from possible property-developer collapses could be crushing
- Possible contagion effects of local government defaults could create a systemic crisis with far-reaching implications for China’s economy
- ‘China model’ of prioritising infrastructure investment to boost economic growth is successful only because the central government is the lender of last resort for local governments, economist says
Defaults among China’s private developers could exacerbate local-level government debt risks, analysts say amid growing concerns over contagion from the real estate sector’s fallout on the economy.
Country Garden, China’s biggest developer, has been struggling to meet its debt repayments. The Guangdong-based real estate company warned last week that it would not be able to service all of its offshore borrowings.
Japanese investment bank Nomura estimated that growth of local government land-sale revenues contracted 19.6 per cent, year on year, between January and August, compared with a slump of 23.3 per cent over the same period in 2022 – a reflection of hard times for local government coffers.
As such, some local governments are facing increasing debt-repayment pressure after years of hefty spending on low-return infrastructure projects. The Politburo, the centre of power within the Communist Party, said in July that there would be a “comprehensive” plan to resolve local government debt risks, but no details of the debt-resolution plan have been officially announced.
“If Country Garden collapses, it may also put other large private developers in danger. If developers continue to fail one after another, [the scale of] local government debt will definitely continue to expand,” Zhang Ming, deputy director of the Institute of Finance at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), said last month at a seminar arranged by Peking University.
Xu Gao, chief economist at Bank of China International, said that the “China model” of prioritising infrastructure investment to boost growth is successful only because the central government is always going to be the lender of last resort for local governments.
“That’s why local government debt became a big problem as the real estate industry fell into a vicious cycle for the past two years,” Xu said in a blog post published on the China Chief Economist Forum website on October 8.
“In other words, if one local government defaults, it would bring about a systemic crisis and trigger a market sell-off of the debts of various local governments, and even the central government’s,” Xu warned, adding that local government debts are also debts of the central government.
“Restoring confidence requires promptly restructuring struggling property developers, preserving financial stability, and addressing the strains in local public finance,” the IMF said.