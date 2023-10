China’s regional banks could suffer a capital shortfall of 2.2 trillion yuan (US$301 billion) from a deepening local government debt crisis, according to S&P Global Ratings, highlighting the fallout from the turmoil in the property sector on the country’s financial system.

The lenders, which are smaller in terms of asset size compared to state banks, have relatively high exposure to local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) – the off-budget platforms set up by regional authorities to carry out infrastructure spending as well as investments.

There are growing concerns over the default risks from LGFV debt as a result of a persistent downturn in the real estate market that has reduced revenue from land sales for many regions in China.

Local government revenues from land sales in September have yet to be released, but between January and August, they fell by 19.6 per cent year on year, far below the annual government growth target of 0.4 per cent.

Regional banks with concentrated exposure in resource-constrained regions, most of them in lower-tier cities, will likely feel the most pain S&P Global Ratings

S&P Global Ratings estimated that Chinese regional banks had about 12 trillion yuan of exposure to the LGFVs as of the end of last year.