The decision marks the beginning of a new era for China’s seed industry and is expected to improve self-sufficiency for its 1.4-billion-strong population while moderating a sizeable food trade deficit.

Why is the Chinese government so concerned about food security?

China, which has made food security a top priority as a host of global uncertainties brings the stability of imports into question, previously limited the application of GM technology to papaya and cotton.

In a move over a decade in the making, China has expanded the commercial adoption of genetic modification (GM) to two staple crops, making major strides in its plan to ensure food security despite persistent public controversy over the technology.

Approved varieties, which have been bred for stronger herbicide or insect resistance and produce higher yields, can be grown in designated areas after November 15, when solicitation of public comment ends.

Developers of the strains include major domestic seed companies such as Beijing Dabeinong Biotechnology. China has pledged strong support for leading breeders via a 2021 action plan intended to give the industry a boost.

Zhu Zhen, a researcher at the China Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology, said the approval will speed up development in biotechnology and seed production as the country faces increasing pressure on its food supply thanks to changing dietary structures, global market turmoil and climate shocks.

“It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say it starts a new era for the industry as the technology is now applied to corn and soybean, which are major food crops and important sources for cooking oil,” he said. “We’re seeing a surge in demand for meat as living standards improve, and these crops are also important sources for animal feed.”

However, initial commercial adoption is unlikely to result in immediate large-scale planting and will have a minimal impact on import demand, said Zheng Fengtian, a professor of agricultural economics at Beijing’s Renmin University.

“It’s not possible to replace all the imports with domestic production,” he said. “We don’t have that much land.”

Whether the public will accept this change remains to be seen, he said, as GM food has aroused panic over its safety and authorities have been promoting it slowly

But the technology could have strategic advantages that supersede those concerns.

“For China, the embracing of GM food is more a preparation for a rainy day,” Zheng said. “If everything’s fine with the United States, then it’s not bad to import. But if it starts using food as a weapon, we have our own option.”

China imported more than 146 million tonnes of food last year, according to customs data, over 60 per cent of which were soybeans. That meant a net food trade deficit of over 143 million tonnes.

From January to September it imported nearly 78 million tonnes, mainly from the US, but in recent years it has bought more from Brazil as Sino-US ties worsened.

High reliance on imports is partly driven by an unwillingness by domestic farmers to grow the crop due to the poor performance of existing varieties, Zheng said. The yield of soybeans planted in China is just 40 per cent of those from the United States or Brazil.

The Chinese government has made heavy investments to enhance seed breeding and improve agricultural efficiency since President Xi Jinping called for the “revitalisation” of the industry two years ago.

In support of that goal, a seed development firm with registered capital of 4 billion yuan (US$546.92 million) was set up last month in the southern island of Hainan by the State Development and Investment Corporation, China’s behemoth state-owned holding company.