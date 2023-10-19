French and EU leaders visit China to discuss trade and the Russia-Ukraine war

The accord also came at a time when Beijing aims to widen its global trade network to counter external headwinds and ensure its footing in the global supply chain. The European Union (EU) and the US, meanwhile, are seeking to de-risk to limit their reliance on the world’s second-largest economy.

It marked Beijing’s first free-trade deal struck with a country in Central and Eastern Europe, and the fourth with a European country after Switzerland, Iceland and Georgia.

China and Serbia have agreed to remove tariffs on up to 90 per cent of each other’s imported goods in a free-trade agreement signed as President Xi Jinping hailed the country as an “ironclad friend”.

“China and Serbia will realise high-level opening up to each other via the free trade deal, set up new institutional arrangements for bilateral trade and economic cooperation, and create a more preferential, convenient, transparent and stable business environment,” China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday, adding the deal will “promote investment, forge closer supply chains and enhance global competitiveness”.

Bilateral trade rose one-tenth in 2022 to US$3.56 billion from the previous year, official data showed. China is Serbia’s second-largest trading partner, after the EU.

China’s exports of automobiles, photovoltaic modules, lithium batteries and telecoms equipment will enjoy zero tariffs once the deal takes effect, down from the current rate of 5 to 20 per cent. Serbia’s power generators, electric motors, tires, beef, honey and other agricultural products will also be free of import tariffs upon entering the Chinese market.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic led a delegation to the forum, including senior economic and military officials.

Vucic said the deal will bring more jobs, increase tax revenue and grow the economy, the Chinese embassy in Serbia said on Thursday, citing a local report.

China has free-trade agreements with 22 countries and regions. Despite marathon talks lasting seven years, a landmark free trade and investment agreement with the European Union has been in limbo since 2021 as bilateral relations deteriorated and Beijing and Brussels exchanged sanctions over human rights issues.

In a move all but certain to cloud trade relations further, the EU has launched an anti-subsidy probe into Chinese exports of electric vehicles and is mulling more investigations besides, citing unfair trade practices.

The bloc is also attempting to lessen its reliance on China by diversifying supply chains elsewhere in a practice it terms “de-risking”.

02:48 Chinese President Xi Jinping unveils 8-point vision for nation’s Belt and Road Initiative at forum Chinese President Xi Jinping unveils 8-point vision for nation’s Belt and Road Initiative at forum

In a separate deal, Chinese railway manufacturer CRRC signed an agreement with the Serbian ministry of transport and infrastructure to sell 20 high-speed rail carriages to the country, the first Chinese exports of bullet trains to Europe.

The carriages will have a maximum speed of 200kph (124mph) and run on the Hungary-Serbia railway connecting Budapest and Belgrade. The rail line is a flagship European project for China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a sweeping plan for infrastructure development.

They are expected to enter into operation in 2025, according to state media.