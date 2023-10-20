China and Russia are strengthening their partnership in food and energy, as both countries face mounting challenges amid tensions with the West, according to announcements made at recent forums in Beijing.

The two nations have signed a nearly 2.5-trillion-rouble (US$25.8 billion) grain-supply contract, the biggest in their food-trade history, under the Belt and Road Initiative , a Russian insider was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency on Wednesday during the third Belt and Road Forum.

Russia, which has been seeking more cooperation in Eurasia amid Western sanctions resulting from its invasion of Ukraine, is selling 70 million tonnes of grain, legumes, and oilseeds to its southern neighbour, according to Karen Ovsepyan, who leads the New Land Grain Corridor, a logistics hub being built in Russia’s Ural Mountains, Siberia and its far east region to facilitate China-Russia trade.

China, which has made food security a strategic priority amid growing food demand and an uncertain global market, will receive the agreed-upon food over a period of 12 years, he said. And the corridor through which the food is to be transported will be launched soon as an intergovernmental agreement is signed, which could be in late November or early December, he added.