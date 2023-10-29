“[The conference] will primarily focus on resolving debt. At the moment, the most important thing is to resolve the debt problems,” one of the sources said.

China’s top leaders, state executives, regulators and senior bankers have gathered every five years since 1997 for the conference focusing on financial policies and development. The last national financial work conference was held in 2017.

The closed-door, two-day national financial work conference is scheduled to start on Monday, one source said.

China’s top leaders are expected to gather in Beijing for a key financial conference next week, with debt risks and strengthening the supervision of the Communist Party set to be top of the agenda, sources familiar with the details said.

“Of which the core is the fact that local governments are out of money. And the core reason for that is the downturn in the real estate market.”

Another source added that strengthening the leadership of the party, as well as financial discipline in the areas of local government debt, would be given emphasis at the conference.

The prolonged downturn in the property market has triggered rising concerns over its impact on local government revenues and outlook for the world’s second-largest economy.

In 2018, the central government demanded local authorities stop accumulating so-called hidden debts – informal channels of borrowing often through local government financing vehicles (LGFVs).

LGFVs are hybrid entities that are both public and corporate and were created to skirt restrictions on local government borrowing and have proliferated since the global financial crisis in 2008.

However, LGFV debt level remains elevated, and the International Monetary Fund estimated that their total debt had swollen to a record 66 trillion yuan (US$9 trillion) this year, more than double the 30.7 trillion yuan in 2017.

“In the end, the central government may have to bail them out,” a second source said.

“This is why relevant personnel in the financial sector have to be dealt with, to prevent new aid from being abused.”

On Tuesday, Beijing approved the issuance of 1 trillion yuan (US$137 billion) of sovereign bonds, with the funds from the sale to be transferred to local governments to support reconstruction and improve disaster prevention and relief capabilities.

The new issuance, approved by the National People’s Congress, will raise the budget deficit ratio to about 3.8 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) – well above the 3 per cent target set in March.

“I think one key objective of the conference is to manage systemic risk. That is, to contain the risk from the property sector and the LGFVs, preventing such problems from causing systemic risks,” said Zhang Zhiwei, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

04:49 Anger mounts as China's property debt crisis leaves flats unfinished Anger mounts as China's property debt crisis leaves flats unfinished

He added that the central government would likely accept more fiscal burden going forward by raising the budget deficit and issuing more debt.

Bad loans in the banking sector, revitalising the capital markets, policies to support the private sector could also be highlighted at the conference, analysts said.

Alicia Garcia-Herrero, chief economist for Asia-Pacific at Natixis, said China’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have suffered at the hands of cash-strapped real estate developers.

City commercial banks have stepped up to increase lending, while some of the SME loans may also have to be restructured, she added.

Soochow Securities said on Thursday that there could be clearer rhetoric from the conference in creating a “top-down financial regulatory framework”, with the Central Finance Commission as the top-level party financial watchdog.

The Central Finance Commission, established in March, is a Communist Party organ that replaced the Financial Stability and Development Committee.

The committee had been established by the State Council following the 2017 national financial working conference to act as China’s supreme decision-making body on national financial affairs.

Additional reporting by Frank Tang