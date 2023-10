He Lifeng, one of President Xi Jinping’s top aides, has taken over a key economic policymaking position amid a gradual transition of power from predecessor Liu He, although analysts do not expect any significant near-term policy changes.

The 68-year-old He, who was promoted to vice-premier in March, has been confirmed as the office director of the Central Financial and Economic Affairs Commission, one of the powerful party organisations headed by Xi to manage the world’s second-largest economy.

The move indicated that He has greatly increased his influence over China’s financial and economic affairs, which will aid in reducing market uncertainties and facilitate efforts to deal with a property crisis, bail out heavily indebted local governments and also shore up the weak economy.

Economic authority seems to be gradually transitioning from Liu to He, which would make sense given Liu’s age Brock Silvers

It was disclosed when the official Xinhua News Agency reported He’s meeting on financial and economic affairs with Emmanuel Bonne, a top diplomatic adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron, in Beijing on Sunday.