Southwest China’s Guangxi is set to cover in vitro fertilisation (IVF) under its health insurance system, the second of the country’s regions to do so as part of an overall effort to arrest a dramatic slide in the national birth rate.

The health department of the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region said on Friday that starting next month, it will include IVF as well as other fertility services under its basic medical insurance.

It would be China’s second province-level division to allocate government funds to reimburse medical bills for fertility services, after the national capital Beijing.

Guangxi’s is the latest effort to encourage people to give birth, as the annual number of Chinese newborns has fallen by around 40 per cent over the past five years.