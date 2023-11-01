A newly unveiled free-trade hub in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region will put the focus on “innovative” and “labour-intensive” manufacturing industries, as Chinese leaders look to turn the US-sanctioned region into an export gateway to Central Asia, South Asia and Europe.

A pilot scheme will take hold in three parts of the country’s northwestern region – Kashgar, Khorgos and the capital city of Urumqi – and it could be up to five years before Xinjiang officially becomes a free-trade zone, according to a notice posted on the State Council website.

“There will be more support to Xinjiang in undertaking what used to be the country’s eastern region’s focus in exports, especially labour-intensive industries,” the statement said.

“Through integrating primary resources from Central Asia, and by processing innovative and advanced components from European countries, Xinjiang is capable of becoming an important industrial hub for Central Asia and Europe, while developing its specialised industries and boosting employment,” it added.