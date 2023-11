Can China’s pummelled yuan find strength with US Fed pausing interest hikes?

Even with China getting a bit of a respite from the US Federal Reserve’s decision to pause its interest-rate hikes that have affected global markets, analysts say this “breathing room” does not remove the urgency that Chinese regulators face in curbing cross-market contagions while trying to stabilise the yuan exchange rate.

The Fed announced on Wednesday that interest rates would remain unchanged at the range of 5.25 to 5.5 per cent. Its last hike was in July, when the rates were raised for the 11th time since early 2022 – reaching the highest point in 22 years

The rate increases added pressure on the yuan that has persisted, recently sending its exchange rate against the US dollar to a 16-year low, as the country is also grappling with multiple financial challenges, including foreign investors pulling capital from China’s onshore stock exchanges amid slumping equity prices.

“The pressure on China’s yuan will be slightly down for a short period [following the Fed’s decision],” said Ming Ming, chief economist at Citic Securities.

He described Fed chairman Jerome Powell’s speech as more “neutral”, despite the US official saying they remain willing to raise rates again after assessing job and inflation data between now and their next meeting in December.