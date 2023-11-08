Naming and shaming local-level governments and state banks for violating financing rules, Beijing is painting a bullseye on those found contributing to China’s debt crisis

Since 2018, Beijing has stepped up its efforts to curb the unchecked growth of informal backchannels of borrowing – commonly known as hidden debt – but likely to its dismay, Ministry of Finance audits show that such debt has continued to rise.

Singling out local authorities and state banks across seven provinces, the Ministry of Finance on Monday flagged eight cases of misconduct in relation to hidden debts.

In one case, authorities at local levels of government in central Hubei province were found to have asked provincial-owned companies to provide the capital needed for construction projects in advance. The authorities vowed to repay the development costs by using land-sale revenue in due course. However, this is a big no-no, as national regulations bar regional officials from borrowing money from companies in the public sector, which is what those provincial-owned companies are in.