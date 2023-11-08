China’s central bank would provide emergency liquidity support to debt-ridden local governments “when necessary”, governor Pan Gongsheng said on Wednesday, as Beijing ramps up efforts to address financial risks that may hamper an economic recovery.

Most of China’s local government debts, which are used for infrastructure investment and supported by physical assets, are concentrated in provinces with larger economies and faster growth that have the ability to resolve debts on their own, People’s Bank of China (PBOC) chief Pan said.

“Overall, the debt level of the Chinese government is at the mid-to-lower level internationally, and the central government’s debt burden is relatively light,” Pan said at the opening ceremony of the annual conference of the Financial Street Forum in Beijing.

Financial authorities and institutions have taken a slew of measures, including promoting debt rollovers and restricting new investment projects, to actively help local governments resolve their debt risks since early this year, Pan said.