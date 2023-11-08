President Xi Jinping called for a stronger state presence in the energy and railway sectors to safeguard national security on Tuesday, a shift from previous emphasis on the need for market-oriented restructuring.

These “natural monopolies”, already controlled by state players, will be a priority destination for the investment of state capital, Xi said at a meeting of the Central Commission for Comprehensively Deepening Reform.

State-controlled capital funds, he added, should concentrate on industries which matter most to national security – those that serve as the “backbone” of the national economy, public services, emergency areas “key to people’s livelihoods” as well as sectors of strategic importance.

01:36 China’s largest photothermal power facility drives development of new form of energy China’s largest photothermal power facility drives development of new form of energy

“Enterprises in the natural monopoly links should focus on their main responsibilities, and state investment in basic infrastructure should be increased for their safety and reliability,” Xi was quoted as saying in the official Chinese readout.