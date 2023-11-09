The supply chains between China and the United States are more closely intertwined than some previously realised, and high-level communication needs to be strengthened to mitigate conflict and give businesses more certainty and liberty, a World Trade Organization official warned on Thursday.

“I very much hope that the two sides can reach an agreement on the framework of future Sino-US relations through pragmatic discussions,” the WTO’s deputy director general, Zhang Xiangchen, said during a keynote speech on the opening day of the Caixin Summit in Beijing.

“Both parties should work together to seek a relatively stable relationship based on acknowledging the existence of huge differences, while maintaining smooth communication.”

He, China’s top economic and financial policy official, is expected to meet US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for two days of meetings, on Thursday and Friday.