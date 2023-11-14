Two months after a special division within the nation’s top economic planner was set up to help piece together the shattered confidence of China’s private sector, the head of the new department has pledged to solve the problems that private enterprises are facing.

But economists say questions remain as to how much power the agency can wield, and they contend that much stronger signals are still needed from Beijing to offset the lingering impacts of suppressive policies in the past few years.

Wei Dong, who runs the bureau tasked with developing the private economy, under the oversight of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said the country will step up policy support and provide better service to the private sector, according to Xinhua.

“It is our founding mission to serve the development and growth of the private sector wholeheartedly,” Wei said on Monday during a China Economic Roundtable programme hosted by the news agency. “The bureau and private enterprises belong to one family.”

In particular, six major service platforms will be set up to help private firms. The individual platforms will review the effectiveness of supportive policies; address policy implementation; solicit advice from the sector; facilitate international exchanges; monitor development status; and enhance publicity, according to Wei.