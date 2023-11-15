China’s ambition to cultivate a globally competitive workforce – as well as its long-term economic and technological progress – could be stymied by deficiencies in its education system, the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission alleged in its annual report to Congress on Tuesday.

While China’s strength has grown over the years in fostering innovation in advanced technology, the government’s strategy of concentrating resources in a few select schools has meant these breakthroughs have come at the expense of broad-based investments in the country’s education, the report argued.

Rural students are not getting equal access to education compared to their urban counterparts, which could leave the country’s future generation without the necessary skills to contribute to the economy, according to a section of the report focusing on potential risks to China’s future economic competitiveness.

“Even if top universities train scientists and engineers who can develop world-leading technologies, the workforce may lack the technical proficiency to adapt and deploy these innovations,” the report said.