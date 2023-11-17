To aid in China’s efforts to overcome constraints on its economic development and advance up the global value chain, Premier Li Qiang has called on companies in the country’s northeastern rust belt to play an active role.

On a three-day tour to Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces, which started Tuesday and was reported on by state outlet Xinhua, Li made reference to three recurring themes in his comments: innovation, smart production, and a stronger role for state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

“Amid profound changes domestically and internationally, SOEs need to undertake a supportive role driving scientific and technological innovation, ensuring industrial control and security,” Li said during his visit, which spanned 10 sites across the two provinces.

Beijing is made it a priority to convert its once-powerful cluster of state-owned enterprises, shifting centres of heavy industry to advanced manufacturing. This would supercharge the weak local economy while making progress towards technological autonomy, accomplishing two major goals at once.