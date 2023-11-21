Although travel flows into China for the third quarter were just 45 per cent of the same period in pre-pandemic 2019, retailers should see more tourism revenue by next year as flights increase, Beijing-based investment bank China International Capital Corporation (CICC) said on Monday.

“The number of inbound tourists and consumption has gradually recovered in 2023,” the partially state-owned firm said via WeChat.

CICC forecasts an “improvement of economic activities” and a “resumption of international flights” next year, leading to a possible 2024 domestic retail sales growth of 0.2 percentage points and one to two percentage points more in exports.

The potential for a comeback is quite large Steven Zhao, China Highlights

International tourism revenue for the July-September quarter in 2023 had regained about 59 per cent of revenue for the same period in 2019, the firm said.