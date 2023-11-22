With China looking to send the message that it remains the go-to choice for manufacturing in a time of “de-risking”, several high-profile foreign firms are slated to participate in its inaugural supply-chain expo next week.

And the so-called world’s factory is also expected to use the event to showcase how self-sustained its manufacturing chain has become, particularly as many foreign firms have shifted some of their supply chains away from the country amid geopolitical uncertainties.

US tech giants Apple, Amazon, Intel, HP and Qualcomm, are among the named exhibitors at China’s International Supply Chain Expo that kicks off in Beijing next week. Among 515 participating companies, only about 130 are foreign, and American businesses account for one-fifth of the foreign participation.

Representatives from other American industry giants such as Tesla, ExxonMobil and FedEx are also expected to attend the expo, from November 28 to December 2, according to the organiser.

We hope that American companies can see fruitful results by being greatly involved in the expo Zhang Shaogang, CCPIT

The expo comes as Beijing has been combating a push among Western countries to reduce reliance on the world’s largest manufacturer amid geopolitical wrangling, often with Washington.