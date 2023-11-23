China-made engines roar to life as Shanghai air show returns from hiatus
- The Shanghai International Commercial Airshow, an industry event not held in four years, has made its return
- Chinese manufacturers tout accomplishments in engine production and international cooperation, with showpiece plane C919 still the main attraction
Chen Shaoyang, vice-president of the state-owned Aero Engine Corporation of China (AECC), one of the show’s organisers, said the company would “open up and cooperate” with both domestic and international companies.
“The AECC wishes to work with both domestic and international partners, thriving in new opportunities and exploring new collaboration,” Chen said at the opening ceremony on Thursday. The Shanghai air show is being held at the same time as Aero Asia in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, another industry gathering putting Chinese manufacturers front and centre.
The AECC is the architect of the CJ-1000A high-bypass turbofan jet engine, intended to eventually power future generations of the C919. The airliner currently uses the LEAP engine made by CFM International, a joint venture between the US’ GE Aerospace and France’s Safran Aircraft Engines.
Liebherr-Aerospace is responsible for the development of the landing gear system on the C919, and its components are also being used on Comac’s ARJ21 regional jet.
“Liebherr-Aerospace expects a strong production ramp-up at Comac, as China’s domestic market requires thousands of new aircraft in the coming 20 years to comply with increasing demand,” said Alex Vlielander, chief customer officer at Liebherr-Aerospace. “Liebherr foresees that the ARJ21 and C919 will be a market success.”
US companies such as GE Aerospace and Parker Aerospace were among the exhibitors at the air show, although American heavyweight Boeing was absent. French rival Airbus, however, is running a booth with models of one of its bestselling planes to Chinese airlines, the A320neo.
Dual-use items, which cover software and technology, can be used for both civilian and military applications, and exporters are required to secure a license if they want to sell to MEUs.
Besides the CJ-1000A, several other AECC designs are being displayed in Shanghai. The CJ-2000, currently in development for Comac’s C929 widebody jet, is on view along with the AEP-500 turboprop engine.
A model of the PD-14 engine made by Russia’s United Engine Corporation (UEC), a subsidiary of state conglomerate Rostec, is also being shown opposite the CJ-1000A. A UEC company representative said the show offered a good platform to showcase its products but declined to comment on whether there have been discussions or plans related to working with Chinese partners.
Media reports have suggested Russian aerospace and defence company United Aircraft Corporation has dropped out of a partnership with Comac to develop the CR929.