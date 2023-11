China’s major financial regulators are rallying support to turn the nation’s tech industry into a bigger player in the economy, signalling that technology and innovation will remain high on the government’s agenda in the coming year.

Officials from the People’s Bank of China, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the National Administration of Financial Regulation , and the China Securities Regulatory Commission came together on Monday to discuss how they could better direct financial resources to the tech industry in a manner that would have a “substantial economic impact”.

“We need to put our full-fledged support behind the strategy to drive innovation, and to put more financial resources toward boosting tech innovation,” a post-meeting statement said on Wednesday, adding that authorities also need to “pay attention to shortcomings in the current financial services sector”.

The statement noted that representatives from more than two dozen banks and insurance companies attended the meeting with national and provincial regulators, and it was decided that financial institutions would help improve the fintech industry.