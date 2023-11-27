Beijing’s policymakers need to ditch outdated doctrines and introduce new theories to accommodate the private economy in China, according to a prominent economist, as part of important moves to settle the fragile nerves of entrepreneurs and rebuild their confidence.

“We sorely need new guiding theories to spell out and ram home the nature and contributions of the private sector, its role in the common prosperity drive and how it relates to the state sector,” said Teng Tai, a member of a think tank under the semi-official All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce.

“The Chinese economy will surely flourish if private firms can thrive,” Teng added in a column published on Chinese news portal Sina last week.

Reviving investor confidence, including both private entrepreneurs and foreign-funded companies, should be a key task for China’s leadership, who are set to convene at the central economic work conference – typically held in December in Beijing – to map out the economic and policy direction for the coming year.